(Audio) S-E-M falls to Mullen in D2-5 District Final

For the second straight year, the S-E-M Mustangs saw their season come to an end in a District final game as they fell to the Mullen Broncos 48-40 in the D2-5 District championship game on Tuesday night in North Platte.

Mullen got a game-high 13 points from Lance Moore, and 8 more from Luke Christen, while holding S-E-M’s leading scorer throughout the season, Jason Line, to just 5 points. S-E-M was led by Trace Claflin and Micah Eggleston with 9 each, while Nathan Schroeder and Rhett Heckinlively poured in 7 apiece. Kevin Boteo also hit a 3-pointer in the 3rd quarter to complete the scoring for the Mustangs.

Mullen advances to the state quarterfinals in Lincoln for the first time since 2011, while seven S-E-M Seniors see their high school basketball career come to an end.

