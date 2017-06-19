(AUDIO) Scottsbluff’s Garrett Nelson receives scholarship offer from Nebraska

It was quite the weekend for Scottsbluff’s class of 2019 defensive lineman, Garrett Nelson.

Coming off a standout sophomore season the 6’3, 236 lb. Nelson has been putting his name on the collegiate map this off-season.

On Friday in Lincoln he was pulling double duty, attending the big man camp in the morning and then the Friday Night Lights showcase that same evening.

Following the big man camp in the morning he was offered scholarships by both South Dakota and South Dakota State, and then during the evening session was offered by Nebraska.

I spoke with http://huskeronline.com recruiting expert, Sean Callahan, this morning about Nelson’s weekend, the offer from Nebraska, as well as another big get on the recruiting trail over the weekend for Mike Riley and the staff.

According to Callahan, Nelson will be on campus for an official visit this weekend during Nebraska’s Big Red Weekend.