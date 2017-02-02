(Audio) SEM Looks To Keep Momentum Rolling

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-212889 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
BY Jayson Jorgensen | February 2, 2017
It has certainly turned into a year to remember for the SEM boys basketball team. The Mustangs are 13-0 on the season heading into Friday night’s FKC semifinal matchup with Wilcox-Hildreth. This week KRVN’s Jayson Jorgensen spoke with head coach Darby Line about this fantastic season.


SEM beat Wilcox-Hildreth earlier this year and they are the number one seed in the tournament. SEM has not won the FKC tournament since 1983. Friday’s game tips off at 6pm and the game can be heard on 93.1 KRVN FM and KRVN.com

