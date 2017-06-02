(Audio) Shrine Bowl Set For Kearney

The 59th Annual Nebraska Shrine Bowl Football game is set for Saturday at 2pm at UNK. Coaching the North Squad is Boone Central head coach Mark Hudson. He talks about how he went about constructing his team.

Coaching the South Squad is former Husker quarterback Matt Turman of Omaha Skutt. He played in this game 25 years ago. Turman says he has never forgotten that experience.

This is the fourth straight year the game has been held at Ron & Carol Cope Stadium at UNK. KRVN 880 and 106.9 will carry the game with coverage starting at 1:45pm with kickoff shortly after 2pm. The game is a fundraiser for the Shriners Hospitals across the country.