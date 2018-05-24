(Audio) Sodbusters Open Up Season At Home This Friday

Minor League Baseball returns to Hastings this weekend as the Hastings Sodbusters get their inaugural season underway at Duncan Field. Hastings is part of the Expedition League which is a wood bat League made up of collegiate players from around the Midwest. General Manger and Coach Bryan Frew talked this week with KRVN’s Jayson Jorgensen about getting ready for the start of this season. Click here to listen.

Players from our region who are apart of this year’s team include Ryan Koski and Peyton Pocock of Kearney, Breydan Eckhout of Amherst, Ryan Krolikowski and Cedric Moreno of Grand Island and Brooks Asher and Vinny Schmidt of Hastings. Seven other teams from across Nebraska, Wyoming and South Dakota make up the league which will play a 60 game schedule through mid August. Hastings opens up the year tomorrow night at 6:35pm against the Badlands Big Sticks.