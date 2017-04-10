(AUDIO) Success Factor Proposal fails to pass

The much publicized success factor proposal was shot down 33-18 on Friday. NSAA Executive Director Dr. Jim Tenopir. “I think that there were some who felt like there definitely was an issue with some schools having components that made them more successful than others. And they tried to build that into the proposal. But I think on the other hand there were those who felt like it’s difficult to penalize success. And I think that there were those who felt like the situation as it presently is, they were not opposed to the way that the schools are presently structured, and how they experience the relative success that they do.”

The measure would have bumped schools up a class for a year after a continued run of success.

Tenopir says the membership committee who proposed this took a look at proximity to population centers. “In the Metro Areas we have lots of Class A Schools, but we also have a lot of lower level parochial schools who basically draw from what the committee felt was a Class A population. And so the feeling was that for instance schools in rural areas didn’t have that same advantage. They took a look at that and tried to quantify that.”

Tenopir says the committee also took a look at situations with regard to economic advantage. “There were those on the committee who were of the opinion that if in fact a family was paying tuition to attend a school that perhaps such families had resources to be able to get their kids started earlier in sports programs, whether that’s camps, clinics, clubs, those sorts of things.”

Another component the committee looked at was Special Education Services.

Tenopir says the committee felt the rule would of punished both public and private schools. “The committee as they looked at this they did not consider it to be punitive to just the private schools. They saw that as a means by which a number of schools in the public schools that have had great success and maybe had some factors that contributed to that success. They felt like maybe that was a both public and non public proposal.”

With the proposal shot down, Tenopir does not anticipate any additional efforts going forward in the foreseeable future, but says this is not the end of the road.

Click Here to Listen to Interview with Jim Tenopir