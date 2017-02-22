(Audio) Swedes Advance In Post Season With A 71-56 Win Over Cozad

NORTH PLATTE – A strong effort from the Cozad Haymakers came up short as the top-seeded Gothenburg Swedes got a win to move on to the C1-11 Sub-district final against Hershey. The Swedes beat Cozad 71-56.

Cozad came out firing and took leads during the first quarter, eventually leading it 8-6. However, as he had in the first two match-ups with the Haymakers, Dawson Graham was locked in. He was 6-8 from outside the arch in the first half and scored 22 of his game leading 31 points in the first half.

Trestian Siemering had 19 points for Cozad and teammate Blaine Emerson’s 18 points kept the Haymakers in the game. The last two victories by the Swedes, over Cozad, had been by an average of 40 points.

Ty Clement had 12 points for the Swedes and teammate Will Healey chipped in with 11 points for Gothenburg who notched their 23 win and punched their ticket for the sub-district final where they will take on Hershey on Thursday night.

Listen to Roger Koehler’s post game interview.

Listen to Drew Danielson’s post game interview.

Click here to listen to the game.