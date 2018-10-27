(Audio) Swedes Power Through First Round

Listen to the game here.

GOTHENBURG – The Gothenburg Swedes have played dominate defense all year long, they needed it again as the team went into the playoffs and they got it on Friday night as they held West Point-Beemer to only 149 enroute to a 23-7 win in round one of the Class C1 playoffs.

This match up featured the number eight and nine seeds in the 16 team C1 field, so it figured to be a tight game, add to that the fact that both teams seemed similar. The Swedes and Cadets wanted to run the ball and play great defense.

The Swedes got on the board early after West Point – Beemer fumbled on their first play from scrimmage. Gothenburg took advantage of the short field and scored on a rare pass as Maguire Bartlett hit Jordan Rosell on a 10 yard pop pass to go up 6-0. Then after a three-and-out by the Cadets, the Swedes found pay dirt again when Evan Peterson scored from one yard out to go up 13-0.

Gothenburg’s leading rusher on the year is Trenton Harbor, who came into the game with 909 yards on the season. He made his presence known in the second quarter when he scored on a 52 yard run to put the Swedes up 20-0. He finished the game with 154 yards on just 12 carries to go over 1000 on the season.

West Point-Beemer struggled to only 21 yards of offense in the first half. The Cadets didn’t fair any better at the start of the second half as they went three-and-out again on their first possession. However, they got a lift on Gothenburg’s first drive with a fumble. West Point – Beemer received the short field, taking over at the Swede 35 yard line. However, the Gothenburg defense stopped the Cadets on fourth down from the Swede 17.

Mark Ackerman added a field goal to extend the lead to 23-0 before West Point – Beemer got on the board on a five yard run by Blake Anderson. There were some dramatic moments after the Cadets recovered an onside kick on the ensuing kick off, but were stopped by Gothenburg’s defense and the game came to an end.

The Swedes out-yarded the Cadets 369-149. That includes 329-109 on the ground. Gothenburg averaged 6.7 yards per play to only 3.3 for West Point-Beemer. The one disappointment for the Swedes was the number of penalties, as they committed 9 for 53 yard.

The Cadets finish the season 7-3.

For Gothenburg, they improve to 7-3 and now begin preparation for the top-seed in Class C1 the undefeated, and really, unchallenged Aurora Huskies. Aurora won their first round game 61-6 over Arlington.

See C1 bracket here.

The Swedes and Huskies will play on Friday in Aurora at 7:00. We will have the game for you.