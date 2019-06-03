(Audio) UNK Looks To Upgrade Health & Sports Center

As part of the 30th Annual Blue Gold UNK Golf Classic, a banquet was held on Sunday night to honor Former UNK Athletic Director Dick Beechner who was the founder of the event. Former Loper stars Jade (Meads) Brown, Krista (Sheldon) Fritson, Shaun (O’Rouke) Hiemstra, Dusty Jura, Frank Kuchera, and Brett Wetton were also honored for their careers at UNK. At the end of the night, Athletic Director Marc Bauer made a big announcement that the school is beginning a project to raise money to add a four sided video board in the Health & Sports Center. KRVN’s Jayson Jorgensen spoke with Bauer about this project.

The school hopes to have the money raised and project completed by next summer.