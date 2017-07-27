class="post-template-default single single-post postid-250253 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
(Audio) Weber In Favor Of New Defensive Scheme

(Audio) Weber In Favor Of New Defensive Scheme

BY Jayson Jorgensen | July 27, 2017
(Audio) Weber In Favor Of New Defensive Scheme
NU Linebacker Chris Weber, Photo Courtesy NU Sports

A lot of the preseason talk this off season surrounding the Nebraska defense has centered around the new 3-4 defense with new defensive coordinator Bob Diaco. A this week’s Big Ten Football Media Days in Chicago, Linebacker Chris Weber talked about the possibilities this defense presents.

Last year the Senior from Elkhorn was the top backup behind senior Josh Banderas at middle linebacker, and played in all 13 games. As a sophomore Weber played in 10 games with four starts as the Huskers fought through several injuries.

