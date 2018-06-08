(Audio) Western Nebraska All Star Game This Weekend

SCOTTSBLUFF—The players have been selected for the East and West teams for the 40 th annual West Nebraska All-Star Football Game. The 64 members of the all star football teams were nominated by their respective high school coach and selected by the all star coaches. West Nebraska All-Star Football Game will be played Saturday, June 9th at Bearcat Stadium in Scottsbluff. Game time is 7 p.m. MDT. Gothenburg head coach Craig Haake is the head coach of the East squad. KRVN’s Jayson Jorgensen spoke with him about the preparations during this week. Click here to listen.

Football East Squad Roster 2018

A portion of the proceeds from the West Nebraska All-Star Games benefit local organizations. The 34th annual volleyball game will be played at 2 p.m. MDT at Cougar Palace. The Football game can be heard at 7:45pm on 880 KRVN & 106.9 FM and krvn.com.