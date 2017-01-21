(Audio) Whippets & Dusters Renew Rivalry

Holdrege-In a year of ups and downs the Minden girls basketball team played one of it’s best games of the season on Friday night

downing Holdrege 49-22. The Whippets jumped out to a 14-1 first quarter lead and were never threatened the rest of the evening.

Janessa Madsen led the early Minden charge by knocking down a pair of three pointers while Alex Bauer and Kyla Swanson also helped the Whippets gain control early. Holdrege never could get going on Friday as they hit just one field goal in the first quarter and trailed at the half 27-11. In the third quarter, Bauer continued to play well for Minden as she scored seven of her game high 18 points. She finished the night with four, three pointers. Kyla Swanson was also in double figures with 13. The Whippets improved to 10-7 on the year and will host Valentine in the first round of the SWC tournament on Monday. Holdrege who fell to 8-5 on the season was led by Jacee Pfeifer and Jenna Karn who each scored eight. Click here to listen the podcast of the game.

In the boys game, Holdrege took control with a 12-2 run to start the 3rd quarter and dominated Minden 61-36. The Dusters led just 22-18 at half put Minden away by outscoring the Whippets 19-7 in the third. Jeff Butler scored 20 of his game high 24 points in the second half. Tyler Buck was also in double figures with 15, while Jackson Burney scored 11. Elijah Lovin tried to keep Minden in it finished with 20 points as he was the only Whippet in double figures. Minden has now lost four in a row to fall to 5-11, Holdrege is 7-6 on the season. Click here to listen to the podcast of the game.