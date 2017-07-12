Aurora Outlasts Gothenburg For District Title

Cozad-A seven run 6th inning helped Aurora to a 9-4 victory over Gothenburg in the B-6 Junior American Legion Baseball District tournament on Tuesday. The game was tied a two before Aurora errupted for that big inning. Aurora was helped out by four walks in that inning and a hit batter. Andrew Archer and Brodi Hansen each had big hits in that inning to help put the game away. Gothenburg hung around most the day and tied the game with two runs in the 5th as Carlos Magdelano and Conner Baker scored.

Magdaleno started the game for the Melons and pitched well going four and a third innings, allowing two runs, three hits, and striking out five. Brodi Hansen was very good for Aurora, going four inning striking out 10 while giving up just two runs and two hits. Jarrett Havens pitched two strong innings to pick up the win for Aurora. Matt Zimbleman took the loss in relief for Gothenburg, who ends the year at 15-8, Aurora is now 15-9 and will play at the Class B tournament in Nebraska City.

GBURG 0 0 0 0 2 0 2 4 5 3

ARR 1 1 0 0 0 7 X 9 5 6