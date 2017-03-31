Back-to-Back Homers Power Husker Comeback

Madison, Wis. – Back-to-back home runs from Tristen Edwards and Kaylan Jablonski capped the Nebraska softball team’s 7-4 come-from-behind eight-inning win over No. 22 Wisconsin Friday afternoon at Goodman Diamond.

Nebraska fought back from a 2-0 and 4-3 deficit to send the game to extra innings. Then with two outs in the eighth, senior MJ Knighten walked before Edwards and Jablonski hit their back-to-back homers. The back-to-back homers came against Wisconsin ace Kaitlyn Menz (14-3), who had allowed only two home runs in her first 111.1 innings this season.

In addition to hitting her second home run of the season, Jablonski also earned the win in relief of senior Cassie McClure, who pitched only 1.0 inning before suffering an injury. Jablonski allowed three runs on six hits in 7.0 innings to improve to 4-10 on the season. She allowed only one hit over her final 4.2 innings.

Jablonski also paced Nebraska’s offensive effort with a 3-for-3 day that included a double, a homer and two RBIs. Edwards finished 2-for-4 with a career-high four RBIs, while Knighten was 2-for-3 with an RBI and sophomore Alyvia Simmons finished 2-for-4. Simmons, Knighten, Edwards and Jablonski combined to go 9-for-14 with three doubles, two homers, six runs and seven RBIs batting out of the first four spots in the Husker lineup.

With the win, Nebraska improved to 9-20 on the season and moved to 1-3 in Big Ten Conference. Wisconsin fell to 23-4 with the loss, and the Badgers fell to 2-2 in Big Ten play.

Wisconsin used a leadoff walk and an RBI double to take a 1-0 lead two batters into the bottom of the first inning. The Badgers had a chance for more before leaving the bases loaded.

UW left the bases loaded again in the second inning before scoring once in the bottom of the third. The Badgers began the third with a double before a sacrifice bunt moved the runner to third and a successful squeeze bunt gave Wisconsin a 2-0 lead.

In the top of the fourth, Simmons singled before Knighten doubled. Edwards then grounded a two-run single up the middle that tied the game at 2-2. Jablonski followed with a double to left field that scored Edwards and gave the Huskers a 3-2 lead. Jablonski moved to third with one out and tried to score on a pitch that got away from catcher Chloe Miller, but Miller made a nice play to quickly retrieve the ball and apply a diving tag on Jablonski just before she slid into home plate.

After saving a run with a nice defensive play, Miller then hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the fourth to regain the lead for Wisconsin at 4-3.

Nebraska answered back to tie the game in the top of the fifth. Sophomore Bri Cassidy drew a leadoff walk and junior Taylor Otte came on to pinch run. Junior Laura Barrow then put down a sacrifice bunt, and Otte not only made it to second but went all the way to third base on the play. Otte then scored the game-tying run on a two-out, RBI single from Knighten.

In the bottom of the sixth, a pair of walks put Badgers on first and second with one out before Jablonski kept the game tied by coaxing a ground out.

Nebraska got a one-out single in the top of the seventh before hitting into its third double play of the game. In the bottom of the seventh, the first two batters reached before Jablonski retired the next three hitters.

Nebraska and Wisconsin continue their series with game two on Saturday at Noon.