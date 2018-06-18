“Ballyard Brawl” MMA events coming to Haymarket Park

LINCOLN, NE – The Lincoln Saltdogs announced today that Dynasty Combat Sports, the largest mixed martial arts circuit in Nebraska, is bringing live cage fighting to Haymarket Park with the two-night “Ballyard Brawl at Haymarket Park”.

The MMA events are Friday–Saturday, July 27-28. Gates open at 7:00 PM with the fights scheduled to begin at 8:00 PM.

“Ballyard Brawl at Haymarket Park” will be the first event of its kind hosted at Haymarket Park. The venue is a frequent host for sporting events, concerts and charity functions.

“The Saltdogs are excited to host the first ever MMA event at Haymarket Park,” Saltdogs GM/President Charlie Meyer said. “The ‘Ballyard Brawl’ will continue our tradition of bringing high-level sporting events to Lincoln.”

The Friday night main event features Nebraska’s top popular prospect Darrick Minner. He will defend his Pro Bantamweight Title against Kansas City-native Kevin “The Hillbilly” Croom. The co-main event pits longtime Pro Featherweight Champion William Joplin against Lincoln-native and Alpha Male prospect Dwight Joseph.

Friday night will also include the start of a four-man Pro Light Heavyweight title tournament. The bout will feature Marine Special Forces Officer Livingston Lukow & Omaha Prospect Erick Murray. The tournament finals will be on Saturday night.

Nebraska’s #1 ranked Welterwieght, Dakota Cochrane, will anchor Saturday night’s action. He will fight for the DC Pro Welterweight title. Fans can plan to see the return of Wayne WMFS Sullivan to the DC Cage to defend his middleweight belt against surging fighter Matt Edwards. Former Amateur Bantamweight champion Kaleb Neugin will face Jose Hernandez and Lincoln’s own Michael Whitaker.

Concessions and a full bar will be available on both nights. Tickets are available at the Haymarket Park box office, online at http://haymarketpark.com/brawl/ or www.cagetix.com.

Dynasty Combat Sports is a Nebraska-owned company approaching its 70th event in just 6 years. The company’s events have been hosted in venues such as Pinnacle Bank Arena, Ralston Arena and the Buffalo County Fairgrounds. Dynasty Combat Sports is licensed by the Nebraska Athletic Commission and sponsored in part by the Nebraska Lottery. Follow them on Facebook for more information.