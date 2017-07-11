Bandits Playing Well In Postseason

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-247067 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
BY Courtesy Norm Taylor | July 11, 2017
The Bridge Street Auto Bandit American Legion Juniors combined masterful pitching, sparkling defense and a balanced offensive attack to charge into the championship game of Class C Area 7 Junior Tournament at Alma this week to move into  tonight’s championship game Tuesday night. Coach Wes Harmoney’s kids disposed of Curtis-Maywood, 14-2; and Bridgeport, 16-1; squeezed by Shelton-Gibbon 6-5; and rolled Imperial by 11-2.

They face Shelton-Gibbon in the championship game tonight.  S-G would have to defeat the Bandits twice to win the title because Bridge Street came in as the only unbeaten team. “Pitching and defense win championships…that is true but one of the keys to this teams success is our balanced offense…any one of these kids are capable of making good contact with the bat at any time…that makes it tough for the opposing pitcher…they just put the ball in play,” he said. “I can’t say enough about our pitching–we’ve had great efforts by Morgan Wallace, Josh Araujo, Grant Bergstrom, Trace Baasch and Isaiah Shields,” he said. “There have been tremendous defensive plays by Bergstrom in centerfield, Wallace at shortstop, Araujo at third, Kizer at first, Taubenheim in left and Baasch at catcher,” he said. Tonight’s District Final game is set for 6pm.

