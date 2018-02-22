Barry Named To All District Squad

Kearney, Neb. – Nebraska-Kearney senior guard Michaela Barry has been named to the 2018 CoSIDA (College Sports Information Directors of America) Academic All-District 7 Team. Barry (Battle Creek/Norfolk Catholic H.S.) is the first Loper to earn this award in six seasons. By making the first-team, she moves onto the ballot where she could be named an Academic All-American. Vanessa Leeper Jones (2012) is the only Loper women’s basketball player to be named an Academic All-American.

The All-District and All-American teams are nominated and voted upon by CoSIDA members. To be eligible, a student-athlete must have a 3.30 cumulative GPA and been enrolled at their current institution for one full academic year. District 7 includes schools from the MIAA, GAC (Great American Conf.) and NSIC (Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conf.). Maintaining a 3.91 cumulative grade point average as an Elementary/Special Education K-6 major, Barry has helped UNK have its best season in nine years. For a team currently 20-6 (12-6 MIAA), Barry leads in points (17.6), assists (2.6), steals (1.3) and in free throws made (101) and attempted (118). She also is tied for first in blocks (10) and is second in rebounds per game (5.2) and free throw percentage (85.6). UNK closes out the 2017-18 regular season Friday night vs. Southwest Baptist.