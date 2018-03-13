Barry Named To All Region Team

Kearney, Neb. – Nebraska-Kearney senior guard Michaela Barry has been named to the Conference Commissioner’s Association (CCA) All-Central Region second-team. The CCA squad is nominated and voted up by sports information directors with first-team selections moving onto the national ballot where they could earn All-American honors. The Central Region is made up of schools in the MIAA, NSIC (Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference) and GAC (Great American Conference).

Barry (Battle Creek/Norfolk Catholic) earns all-region honors for the first time in his career and becomes the 11th Loper in the Division II era to make either the SID or WBCA (Women’s Basketball Coaches Association) team. The WBCA All-District squad will be announced soon. For a 21-7 Loper team in 2017-18, Barry averaged 17.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.3 steals per game. Ranking first or second on UNK in most categories, Barry made 85 percent of her free throws and shot 41 percent from the field. Finally, her 925 career points rank 29th in school history and are the most ever by a two-year Loper. Off the court, she was named CoSIDA Academic All-District 7. Southwestern Oklahoma State 6-2 junior guard Hailey Tucker is the CCA Central Region Player of the Year.

CCA 1st-Team All-Central Region

Hailey Tucker (Jr., G, Southwestern Oklahoma State) !

Paige Redmond (Sr., G, Central Missouri) **

Miranda Ristau (Jr., C, Northern State) !

Megan Rosenbohm (Sr., G, Southwest Baptist)

Drew Sannes (Sr., F, Minnesota State-Moorhead) !

CCA 2nd-Team All Central Region (a tie in voting made the 2nd-team seven players)

Paige Ballinger (Sr., F, Wayne State)

Michaela Barry (Sr., G, UNK)

Kallie Bildner (So., F, Lindenwood)

Mikaela Burgess (Sr., G, Pittsburg State) !

Sue Key (Sr., G, Southern Arkansas)

Cheyenne North (Sr., F, Arkansas Tech)

Hayden Priddy (Jr., G, Southwestern Oklahoma State)