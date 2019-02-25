Bartling Claims Shot Put Title

Kearney, Neb.– Senior Jacob Bartling won the shot put title to lead Nebraska-Kearney track and field teams at the 2019 MIAA Indoor Championships Sunday in Maryville, Mo.

The three-day meet began Friday afternoon and ran through Sunday evening. Both Loper teams came in seventh place, the men scoring 50.33 points and the women tallying 43. The Fort Hays State women also scored 43 points. The MIAA Champions were the Pittsburg State women (113) and the Central Missouri men (121). Both team races came down to the final event as the Lincoln women (112) and Northwest Missouri State men (115) came in second place.

Bartling (Elm Creek) was one of three Lopers to score in the men’s shot, coming in first thanks to a big toss of 60-6. Bartling joins Dane Tobey and Lance Pfeiffer as the lone Lopers to throw over 60 feet in this event during the indoor season. Heading into the weekend this throw ranks fourth nationally.

Utica junior Tanner Barth (58-5.50) and Grand Island grad transfer Zach Brittain (56-3.75) came in fourth and sixth place, respectively, in the shot. Helping UNK tally 18 team points overall, Barth likely will join Bartling as a national qualifier.

Also on the men’s side, Lincoln sophomore Nate Pierce came in sixth (4:14.91) in the mile with Hastings junior Justin Engberg seventh in the 60 hurdles (8.75). The 600 yard run was another big scorer for the Lopers as Hastings freshman Seth Simonson finished third (school-record 1:11.56) and Ogallala sophomore Max Lindgren was eighth (1:12.60).

Finally, Cairo senior Grant Myers came in fifth in the pole vault (16-3.50) with New Mexico junior Lindsey Larabee tying for eighth (15-0). The final scorers on Sunday were Florida freshman Montrez Jackson in the high jump (5th/6-9.75) and Deweese junior Corbin Hansen in the 3,000 (6th/8:37.55).

The UNK women were led on Sunday by Abie freshman Rebekah Roh who placed third at 600 yards (1:25.20). Five places back was Lincoln sophomore Katie Hastings (1:27.09). Next, Imperial sophomore Destiny Reinke was fifth in the mile (5:02.43) with Colorado senior Micheala Hoffman seventh in the 60 hurdles (8.89). Reinke was then sixth in the 3,000 (10:08.97) with Iowa sophomore Maddie Bach third (10:04.01). Those times are the second and third lowest in UNK history, trailing only the 9:48.57 Morgan Benesch ran in February 2017. Finally, McCook sophomore Tiara Schmidt was eighth in the shot (45-6.50).

The list of NCAA Championship qualifiers will be released Tuesday afternoon. This year’s national meet will be March 8-9 at Pittsburg State.