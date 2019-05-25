Bartling Just Misses All American Award

Kearney, Neb. – Nebraska-Kearney senior Jacob Bartling finished 13th in the discus Friday evening at the 2019 NCAA Division II Outdoor Championships in Kingsville, Texas.

This was day two of a three-day meet; Cairo senior Grant Myers (T-6th/pole vault) competed on Thursday with four Lopers in action on Saturday.

Bartling (Elm Creek) was one of 21 throwers in the discus and was in the first flight. He fouled on his first attempt and then had efforts of 157-4 and 165-7. His career-best of 174-8 was set earlier this month at the Loper Last Chance Twilight meet.

Senior Joseph Brown of Texas A&M-Commerce won the national title (195-4) with senior Richard Cervantes of meet host Texas A&M-Kingsville (190-3) the runner up. Ninth through 12th place is good for second-team All-American honors with junior Eldred Henry of Ohio’s Findlay coming in 12th (169-9) to edge Bartling for the last AA spot. The other MIAA throwers in the field came in ninth and 19th, respectively.

Bartling throws the shot on Saturday as does Mackenzie Crowder and Tiara Schmidt on the women’s side with Montrez Jackson in the men’s high jump.