Bartling Named To All District Academic Squad

Kearney, Neb. – Nebraska Kearney junior defensive end Jacob Bartling has been named to the 2017 CoSIDA Academic All-District team. Bartling (Elm Creek) now moves onto the national ballot where he could earn Academic All-American honors. Last year, linebacker Tyke Kozeal became the seventh Loper football player to earn that honor.

The team is nominated and voted upon by CoSIDA (College Sports Information Directors of America) members. To be eligible, a student-athlete must have a 3.30 cumulative GPA and been enrolled at their current institution for one full academic year.

Super Region/District 3 includes schools from the MIAA, GLVC (Great Lakes Valley Conf.), GAC (Great American Conf.) and GLIAC (Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conf.). Bartling is the first Loper d-linemen to earn the award since Regan Wilcox in 1996.

Bartling, also a thrower on the track and field team, played in all 11 games this past season and finished with 16 tackles (10 solo). His effort included two sacks, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and one quarterback hurry. In the classroom, he maintains a 3.62 cumulative GPA as an Exercise Science (Chrio Osteopathy Podiatry) major.

The redshirt junior now gets ready for the 2017-18 track season. Last year, he was an NCAA Outdoor Championships qualifier in the shot put and discus while being a provisional qualifier in the shot during the indoor season.