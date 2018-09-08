Battle of the Birds, Wood River Defeats Southern Valley

WOOD RIVER – It was a game against a pair of Eagles and it was Wood River who took down Southern Valley by a final score of 53-20. In the first quarter, Wood River was in control as running back Jose Trejo scored two rushing touchdowns and running back Camden Thompson punched it in as well as the score read 20-0 after one quarter.

In the second quarter, Southern Valley cut into the lead on a 38-yard touchdown pass from Carter Bose to Clayton Berry making it 20-6. Wood River answered back with a nine-yard touchdown run for Jose Trejo making it 27-6 at halftime.

In the third quarter, Southern Valley cut into the lead more on a one-yard touchdown pass from Pete Brown to Clayton Berry making it 27-12. In the final quarter, it was all Wood River as they outscored Southern Valley 26-8.

For Wood River, they were led by running back Camden Thompson as he had 190 yards rushing and three scores. Southern Valley was led by Clayton Berry as he had 125 yards receiving and two touchdowns. Wood River is now 2-1 and will face Hastings St. Cecilia. Southern Valley falls to 1-2 and will battle Doniphan-Trumbull next week.