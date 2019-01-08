Bauer To Sign With Hastings College

Elm Creek-Buffalo basketball star Allie Bauer announced on twitter this week that she has accepted a scholarship offer to play basketball next year at Hastings College. Bauer a four year starter at Elm Creek has scored more than 1,200 points in her career and has hit more than 200 three pointers. As a Sophomore she hit 103 three’s which is one of the best marks in NSAA history. This year she is averaging more than 20 points and five rebounds a game, and has helped Elm Creek get off to a 10-1 start.