Bearcat Defense Too Much For Minutemen

LEXINGTON – Scottsbluff is undefeated for a reason, Lexington found out the hard way as they were held to only 57 yards of offense and three first down as the Bearcats won 34-7.

On a cold blustery day things looked even darker for the Minutemen two plays in as Jacob Krul scored on a 56 yard run to put Scottsbluff up 7-0. However, things settled down and both defenses started to take over. The teams exchanged seven consecutive punts as the northern winds played havoc on offensive game plans as well as on harried punters. Finally, Scottsbluff took advantage of the short field, after a wind-aided punt, as Chris Busby scored his first of two touchdowns. On the next possession, Sebastian Harsh scored from seven yards out to give the Bearcats at 20-0 halftime advantage.

Busby scored again on the second play of the second half and Krul added another touchdown to go up 34-0.

Lexington was able to get on the board in the fourth quarter on a 24 yard pass from Jake Leger to Alex Ramos. That scoring drive started from the 20 yard line.

With the loss Lexington falls to 2-5, they now have this week to look forward to as they take on an old school rival in the Cozad Haymakers. The Minutemen still have a chance to make playoffs. Playoff implications are on the line for the Haymakers too as they have one six in a row.