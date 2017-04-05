Bearcats Knock Off Lexington

Kearney-Lexington’s unbeaten run this season came to an end as 5th ranked Kearney beat the Minutemen 2-0 on Tuesday night. Sam Straka scored for the Bearcats with just three seconds left in the first half and Royce Austen scored in the 43rd minute to help push Kearney to 5-1 on the season. Sophomore Jacob Hardy picked up his 3rd shutout of the season. Lexington which is ranked 3rd in Class B falls to 8-1 on the year. Kearney won the girls game 5-0 after leading just 1-0 at the half.

In the girls game, Kearney won 5-0. Kearney scored their first goal ten minutes into the game and led 1-0 at halftime and then tacked on four goals in the second half. Lexington coach Keith Allen had this to say about the match. “While we had the wind at our back, we tried to use that as much as possible, but often we sent the ball too far ahead for our attack, and the KHS keeper would have an easy ball. Kearney had the wind in the second half, and they used it to keep us under pressure.” “Historically speaking, the previous 3 times we had played Kearney they had beaten us 10-0. So to hold them to just one goal at half of that we felt good. We could have a rematch with them on Saturday at the GNAC tournament, so hopefully we can make a few adjustments and give them another good fight.”