Beasley nominated for 2018 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team

SEWARD, Neb. – The American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) has announced Concordia University’s Vince Beasley as a nominee for the 2018 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team®. A senior on the Bulldog football team, Beasley is one of 169 nominees from college football programs around the nation, representing the NAIA, NCAA Division I FBS and FCS, II and III levels. The select group of student-athletes were chosen for their distinguished accomplishments off the field.

From the AFCA release: “The Allstate AFCA Good Works Team® has been one of the most esteemed honors in college football for more than 25 years. The student-athletes who are nominated for this award not only demonstrate a unique dedication to community service and desire to make a positive impact on the lives around them, but they also show tremendous perseverance as well as the ability to overcome personal struggles and come out victorious against all odds.”

A native of Manvel, Texas, Beasley has been active within the Seward community during his time at Concordia. Among other activities, Beasley has served as a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) for children who are abused or neglected, helping them find the best possible living situation while being a voice for youths who may not be able to speak up for themselves. Additionally, he has volunteered with People City Mission (PCM), Project Homeless, Foster Friends, North American Youth Exchange Network, Habitat for Humanity and Bulldog Buddies.

Throughout his work with various organizations and volunteer groups, Beasley has assisted in feeding the homeless, folding clothes for children in need, reading books to elementary age children, working basketball tournaments, landscaping and socializing at nursing homes and helping refurbish an old home. Through his service and interactions with the campus and surrounding community, Beasley has earned a reputation as an exemplary Concordia student-athlete.

As a nominee, Beasley will receive consideration to be named to the 2018 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team®, which will include 22 award recipients and an honorary head coach and will be unveiled in September. A special voting panel that includes former Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow will select the Good Works Team®.

Beasley is majoring in criminal justice. Last season as a junior he caught 15 passes for 250 yards and two touchdowns.