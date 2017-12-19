Ben Boldt Named Concordia Head Volleyball Coach

SEWARD, Neb. – Ben Boldt is coming back home. On Tuesday (Dec. 19), Concordia University, Nebraska announced the University of Nebraska alum as head volleyball coach.

Ben has named wife Angie Boldt as an assistant on his staff. They will officially begin their duties on the first day of the second semester, Jan. 8. Prior to joining the Bulldogs, Angie served as head coach of NCAA Division III Hendrix College in Arkansas.

Abby Pollart and Abby Saehler will both remain as members of the coaching staff. Pollart, who just completed her first season at Concordia, possesses six years of collegiate coaching experience at the NAIA and NCAA Division II levels.

Through a national search, Director of Athletics Devin Smith and Associate Director of Athletics Angela Muller identified Ben Boldt as the top candidate for the opening. Ben comes with a strong recommendation from John Cook, head volleyball coach of the national champion Huskers.

Wrote Smith in a statement, “The time is right for Ben to return to his roots and to take all that he’s absorbed and put it into practice in a head coaching position. I would like to thank Angela Muller for her role in bringing Ben to campus and selling him on what Concordia has to offer. We’re really excited to watch Ben go to work. He’s such a skilled coach who’s technically sound, is a tireless recruiter, a builder of relationships and very open about sharing his faith. Additionally, his connections throughout the states of Nebraska and Iowa will pay huge dividends. I am confident that our returning athletes and recruits will be elated to hear this news.”

Wrote Ben in a statement, “It is an honor and privilege that President (Brian) Friedrich, Director of Athletics Devin Smith, and Associate Director of Athletics Angela Muller have entrusted me with the direction of the Concordia volleyball program. I am humbled to come back to my home state of Nebraska to coach the sport I love. The Concordia community is welcoming, the facilities are top notch and the volleyball talent in the area is something I am excited to tap into.

“I am most excited to get to know the players and begin working with them. Our mission will be built on love, trust and hard work. My vision is to build a team that is exciting to watch and plays with passion. My family and I are looking forward to being a part of the community.”

Most recently, the husband/wife duo spent two seasons leading the Hendrix College Warriors. In their two-year stint, they won the 2016 Southern Athletic Association championship and coached three All-Americans, three All-South Region selections, five first team all-conference choices and four second team all-conference award winners. In 2016, Ben and Angie earned the conference coach of the year award and coached Sara Dyslin to All-American, Academic All-American and conference player of the year awards.

A native of Hickman, Neb., Ben possesses extensive experience at the NCAA Division I level. He got his start as a student coach and manager at Nebraska where he was part of a national championship team in 2006. He moved onto the University of Alabama as an assistant for the 2007 and 2008 seasons. His next journey took him to the University of Iowa for five years in Iowa City, where he worked specifically with liberos and middle blockers and was promoted to recruiting coordinator in 2012. He also spent one season apiece assisting volleyball teams at the University of Arkansas (2014) and Iowa Western Community College (2015).

Ben has been successful in each of his coaching stops. In 2008 he was recognized as a Thirty Under 30 award winner by the American Volleyball Coaches Association. During his time at Iowa, he coached the school’s all-time digs leader Bethany Yeager (2,007 digs) and mentored 29 academic All-Big Ten selections. At Iowa Western, Ben helped the Reivers to a 42-8 overall record and No. 4 final ranking at the National Junior College Athletic Association level. Sara Dyslin of Hendrix garnered SAA Player of the Year accolades.

Ben has served the AVCA as a subcommittee member on recruiting. Additionally, he has coached for the USA National Team program, the Youth National Team and the National A2 Team. Both Ben and Angie have also worked with major club programs in the Lincoln, Omaha and Iowa City areas.

Ben and Angie have a son Brady, who was born in October 2015. Ben graduated from Nebraska in 2005 with a degree in exercise science. Angie has joined Ben at many of the aforementioned universities in a coaching capacity. She is also a University of Nebraska graduate.

Originally from St. Paul, Neb., Angie became a head coach at Hendrix College in 2016. Prior to Arkansas, she has worked as an assistant coach or in volleyball operations at Nebraska Wesleyan University (2015-16), Arkansas (2014-15), Iowa (2008-14), Alabama (2006-08) and Nebraska (2003-06). She serves on the AVCA Head Coaches Committee and mentors coaches through the AVCA Mentoring program.

Statement from Angie Boldt

I am thrilled to join the Concordia athletic department and assist Ben in helping Concordia volleyball reach success on and off the court. Thank you to Devin Smith and Angela Muller for this incredible opportunity. Returning to our home state and leading a program together is a dream come true for us.

Statement from John Cook, University of Nebraska Head Volleyball Coach

It is a great day for volleyball in this state when two former Huskers land a dream job for them in Nebraska. Ben and Angie Boldt worked at Nebraska Volleyball, fell in love, and now will take over the Concordia Volleyball Program. Their goal has been to be in Nebraska and they will now create another nationally ranked NAIA team in Nebraska. This is a WIN WIN for Concordia and the Boldts.