Bertrand Rolls Over Loomis

BERTRAND- Bertrand hosted Loomis on Friday night and it was the Vikings who rolled to a win, 82-20. Senior quarterback Tyler Callahan got the scoring for Bertrand as he scampered in from 25 yards out making it 8-0. Callahan scored again this time from 31 yards out as the score read 16-0. Jordan Holen had a pair of rushing touchdowns then for the Vikings and the score was 32-0 entering the second quarter.

In the second period, it was much of the same as Bertrand kept scoring. Before halftime though, Loomis was able to get on the board with an 18-yard touchdown pass from Aiden Lovitt to Isaac Wahls. At halftime, Bertrand led 54-6.

In the third period, Lovitt found Wahls again through the air making the score 54-14 after the two-point conversion. Wyatt Kaps was able to score for the Vikings on a three-yard touchdown run and Ethan Klingenberg scored from 42 yards out on the ground as well. Entering the fourth quarter, Bertrand led 68-14.

In the final period, each team traded scores to round out the contest. Bertrand was led by Tyler Callahan as he had 141 yards and three scores on the ground. Aiden Lovitt led Loomis with 142 yards passing and three touchdowns. Bertrand moves to 3-1 and will face Anselmo-Merna next week. Loomis is now 2-3 and will face Pleasanton on October 5th.