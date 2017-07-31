Big Ten Announces Husker Women’s Basketball’s 2017-18 Conference Match-ups

Nebraska will play eight home games in a 16-game conference schedule against Big Ten opponents, including marquee home match-ups with Maryland, Ohio State, Iowa and Purdue during the 2017-18 season. The conference officially announced the home and away plays for all 14 Big Ten teams on Monday afternoon.

Dates, times and television information for all of Nebraska’s conference games will be announced by the Big Ten at a later date.

Nebraska, under the direction of second-year coach Amy Williams, will face a challenging home Big Ten schedule that also includes battles with Michigan, Penn State, Illinois and Wisconsin. Nebraska’s 16 regular-season home contests at Pinnacle Bank Arena also will include non-conference clashes with Arkansas (SEC, Nov. 16), Creighton (BIG EAST, Nov. 19), Clemson (ACC, Nov. 30) and Washington State (Pac-12, Dec. 22).

The Huskers will have 2017-18 Big Ten Conference double plays with Maryland, Iowa and Illinois, while also facing Michigan State, Indiana, Minnesota, Northwestern and Rutgers in single road games. Those eight conference road games will join a five-game non-conference road schedule for the Huskers that tips off with a pair of games at the 2017 San Juan Shootout (Buffalo, Nov. 24; Coastal Carolina, Nov. 25) and includes road trips to Kansas (Dec. 6), Drake (Dec. 9) and San Jose State (Dec. 17).

Nebraska will begin its 2017-18 season with a home exhibition game against Minnesota State on Sunday, Nov. 5 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Nebraska’s 2017-18 Big Ten Home Opponents

Maryland

Ohio State

Iowa

Purdue

Michigan

Penn State

Illinois

Wisconsin

Nebraska’s 2017-18 Big Ten Road Opponents

at Maryland

at Iowa

at Illinois

at Indiana

at Michigan State

at Minnesota

at Northwestern