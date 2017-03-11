Bishop Neumann beats crosstown rival Wahoo, defends C1 title

C1 Championship

Bishop Neumann 80 Wahoo 57

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Jaxon Simons made six 3-pointers and finished with 27 points, and Bishop Neumann won its second straight Class C1 boys championship and third in four years with an 80-57 victory over crosstown rival Wahoo on Saturday.

Noah Vedral added 16 points and eight assists, and Reid Jurgensmeier had 12 points and seven rebounds for the Cavaliers (26-3). Simons also had four steals.

Neumann never trailed and led by as many as 32 points in the fourth quarter.

Jacob Ruzicka led the Warriors (22-6) with 18 points and five rebounds, and Will Shanahan added 13 points and five boards.

Neumann shot 57 percent overall and made 13 of 26 3-pointers. The Cavaliers had 20 assists on their 29 field goals.

It was the second time in four years that the schools have met in the final. The schools are separated by 1.9 miles in the Saunders County town of 4,500.

