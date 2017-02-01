Bluejays Find Themselves On The Road

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ Justin Patton, Khyri Thomas and Marcus Foster all scored 15 points Tuesday night, and No. 22 Creighton made 13 3-pointers as it ran away from No. 16 Butler, 76-67. The Bluejays (20-3, 7-3 Big East) have won two straight to move into second place in the conference standings. Kamar Baldwin finished with 14 points for Butler (18-5, 7-4), which has lost two straight at home. Creighton’s shooters were simply too much for the Bulldogs. After Butler scored the first five points of the second half to take a 38-37 lead, the Bluejays went on a 17-4 run to make it 54-42 with 14:05 left.

The Bulldogs answered with seven straight points to make it a five-point game, but Creighton quickly rebuilt a double-digit lead and the Bulldogs couldn’t get closer than seven again. Creighton finished 13 of 21 on 3s, shooting a season-high 61.9 percent. The Bluejays earned their 20th win for the 17th time in 19 seasons. Kelan Martin added 11 points for Butler, which has lost back-to-back games for the first time this season.