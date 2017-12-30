Borchardt big off the bench as Nebraska beats Stetson 71-62

By KENT WOLGAMOTT=

Associated Press=

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Tanner Borchardt came off the bench to score a career-high 8 points and grab 10 rebounds, all in the second half, and Nebraska pulled away from Stetson late to take a 71-62 win Friday night.

Nebraska (10-5) trailed just once in the game, after Stetson’s Luke Doyle hit a 3-pointer on the opening possession of the second half. But the Huskers couldn’t shake the Hatters, who tied the game three times in the final minutes, the last at 48 on Doyle’s 3-pointer with 9:15 left. Stetson (7-8) then went scoreless for more than 5 minutes and Nebraska went on a 10-point run that began with an Evan Taylor steal and layup and ended with a pair of James Palmer, Jr. free throws that put Nebraska up 58-48 with 4:25 left.

The Hatters cut the lead to six twice in the final minutes but final-minute dunks by Taylor and Palmer sealed the win for Nebraska.

Borchardt, who received a scholarship a week ago, sparked the sluggish Huskers in the second half, including a block that led to Palmer’s free throws.

Both teams struggled from the floor in the first half, Nebraska shooting just 24 percent against the Hatters’ swarming zone defense and Stetson shot 33 percent. The Hatters hit 36 percent of their shots in the second half while Nebraska improved to 44 percent.

Isaac Copeland and Palmer each scored 13 for Nebraska but were a combined 8 of 32 from the field. Anton Gill had 12 points for Nebraska and Taylor had 10 points.

Divine Myles had 17 points for Stetson. Abayomi Iyiola had 15 points and Doyle had 12 points.

BIG PICTURE

Nebraska: Friday’s win gives Nebraska 9 victories over non-conference opponents, matching the highest total in six seasons.

Stetson: Friday’s game was just the 13th game for Stetson against a Big Ten opponent. The Hatters are now 1-12 against the Big Ten. The only Stetson victory was a 58-56 win at Purdue on Nov. 24, 1990

UP NEXT

Nebraska: The Huskers travel to Evanston, Illinois, Tuesday to resume Big Ten play against Northwestern. Nebraska is 1-1 in the Big Ten this season.

Stetson: The Hatters host Florida National Tuesday before beginning Atlantic Sun conference play on Jan. 6 at Florida Gulf Coast.

AP-WF-12-30-17 0338GMT<