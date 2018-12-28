Both Haymaker Squads To Play In Elm Creek Holiday Tournament Championships

ELM CREEK- Cozad’s basketball teams traveled through a winter wonderland on Friday to compete in the Elm Creek Holiday Tournament, and both Haymaker teams will be playing in the championship contests on Saturday. In the girl’s game, Cozad took down Gibbon by a final score of 59-43. Cozad really took off in the first quarter when they claimed a 25-8 lead. In that first quarter, the Lady Haymakers hit five three-pointers. From that point on, Cozad maintained that lead with a steady scoring output and stingy defense.

Cozad was led by 20 points from senior Brenna Dugan. Gibbon was paced by juniors Baylee Rockefeller and Abby Christensen as they each scored 11 points. Cozad is 3-7 and will play Doniphan-Trumbull in the championship game as they took down Elm Creek 62-30. pregame for that contest will begin at 5:50 P.M. on KAMI Country Legends. Gibbon will play Elm Creek tomorrow in the third and fourth place games.

In the boy’s game, Cozad won big 61-37. But, the score doesn’t indicate how close the contest was in the second period. The teams were tied up at 13-13 with just over three minutes remaining before halftime, but the Haymakers went on a 10-3 run including a pair of three-pointers to create space and make it 23-16 heading into the break. In the second half, Cozad closed the game by outscoring Gibbon 38-21 to finish the game.

Cozad was led by senior Nate Neil with 17 points. They are now 8-0 will face Elm Creek who won in their contest over Doniphan-Trumbull, 47-46. That game can be heard on KAMI Country Legends following the girl’s game. Gibbon falls to 4-5 and they were led by 10 points from Ben Willey. They will face Doniphan-Trumbull in the third and fourth place game on Saturday.