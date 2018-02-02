Broken Bow Wins SWC Title

Southwest Conference Wrestling Tournament
Friday in McCook
1 Broken Bow 185.0
2 Gothenburg 160.5
3 Valentine 146.0
4 Cozad 121.0
5 McCook 103.0
6 Ogallala 73.0
7 Minden 37.0
8 Ainsworth 5.0
106
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Chris Williams of Valentine
2nd Place – Hunter Heath of Minden
3rd Place – Trey Garey of Broken Bow
4th Place – Tanner Ostrander of Ogallala
1st Place Match
Chris Williams (Valentine) 29-2, Fr. over Hunter Heath (Minden) 37-6, Fr. (Fall 0:53)
3rd Place Match
Trey Garey (Broken Bow) 24-11, Fr. over Tanner Ostrander (Ogallala) 23-17, So. (MD 9-0)
113
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Jeremy Larson of Gothenburg
2nd Place – Casey Faulkenberry of Broken Bow
3rd Place – Trevor Felber of McCook
4th Place – Lazaro Perez of Ogallala
1st Place Match
Jeremy Larson (Gothenburg) 34-10, Fr. over Casey Faulkenberry (Broken Bow) 43-2, Fr. (Fall 5:56)
3rd Place Match
Trevor Felber (McCook) 13-11, Jr. over Lazaro Perez (Ogallala) 18-23, So. (Dec 7-2)
120
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Gage Krolikowski of Valentine
2nd Place – Jace Russman of Cozad
3rd Place – Carson Richards of McCook
4th Place – Spencer Gaffney of Broken Bow
1st Place Match
Gage Krolikowski (Valentine) 31-1, So. over Jace Russman (Cozad) 35-8, Jr. (Dec 8-2)
3rd Place Match
Carson Richards (McCook) 27-13, So. over Spencer Gaffney (Broken Bow) 39-5, Jr. (MD 12-2)
126
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Gage Stokey of Ogallala
2nd Place – Patrick Powers of Broken Bow
3rd Place – Will Mannel of Gothenburg
4th Place – Tate Felber of McCook
1st Place Match
Gage Stokey (Ogallala) 36-10, Fr. over Patrick Powers (Broken Bow) 40-5, So. (Dec 4-0)
3rd Place Match
Will Mannel (Gothenburg) 19-17, Sr. over Tate Felber (McCook) 10-9, Fr. (Dec 2-0)
132
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Jordan Kelber of Valentine
2nd Place – Wyatt Hotz of Gothenburg
3rd Place – Austin Cole of Broken Bow
4th Place – Mason Bales of McCook
1st Place Match
Jordan Kelber (Valentine) 32-1, Sr. over Wyatt Hotz (Gothenburg) 34-10, Jr. (MD 15-6)
3rd Place Match
Austin Cole (Broken Bow) 20-15, So. over Mason Bales (McCook) 7-25, So. (Fall 0:38)
138
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Blake Hoffmaster of Cozad
2nd Place – Dawson Holsten of Minden
3rd Place – Noah Larson of Gothenburg
4th Place – Steven Young of Valentine
1st Place Match
Blake Hoffmaster (Cozad) 14-5, Jr. over Dawson Holsten (Minden) 26-7, Sr. (Fall 5:04)
3rd Place Match
Noah Larson (Gothenburg) 32-16, Sr. over Steven Young (Valentine) 4-7, Sr. (TF-1.5 3:08 (18-3))
145
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Chase Olson of Valentine
2nd Place – Cole Ulmer of Broken Bow
3rd Place – Hunter Baker of Gothenburg
4th Place – Fabian Chacon of Cozad
1st Place Match
Chase Olson (Valentine) 33-8, So. over Cole Ulmer (Broken Bow) 37-8, Jr. (Dec 6-4)
3rd Place Match
Hunter Baker (Gothenburg) 20-25, Sr. over Fabian Chacon (Cozad) 19-18, Sr. (Dec 2-1)
152
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Joel Myers of Broken Bow
2nd Place – Landon Towne of McCook
3rd Place – Brock Skinner of Ogallala
4th Place – Nathan Smock of Cozad
1st Place Match
Joel Myers (Broken Bow) 40-2, Sr. over Landon Towne (McCook) 14-18, So. (Fall 1:32)
3rd Place Match
Brock Skinner (Ogallala) 30-16, So. over Nathan Smock (Cozad) 13-8, Sr. (Dec 3-1)
160
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Caleb Long of Valentine
2nd Place – Lathan Duda of Broken Bow
3rd Place – Conner Wescoat of Cozad
4th Place – Brennan Seitsinger of Gothenburg
1st Place Match
Caleb Long (Valentine) 32-2, Jr. over Lathan Duda (Broken Bow) 36-10, Fr. (MD 13-1)
3rd Place Match
Conner Wescoat (Cozad) 26-10, So. over Brennan Seitsinger (Gothenburg) 16-23, Jr. (Fall 3:47)
170
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Donald Stephen of Valentine
2nd Place – Garrett Savick of Cozad
3rd Place – Kody Hahn of McCook
4th Place – Vincent Nichols of Gothenburg
1st Place Match
Donald Stephen (Valentine) 29-2, Sr. over Garrett Savick (Cozad) 28-15, Sr. (MD 12-3)
3rd Place Match
Kody Hahn (McCook) 11-11, Jr. over Vincent Nichols (Gothenburg) 15-23, Jr. (SV-1 7-5)
182
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Isaac Dodge of Broken Bow
2nd Place – Zane Platter of Gothenburg
3rd Place – Taylor Yancy of Cozad
4th Place – Lane McGinley of Valentine
1st Place Match
Isaac Dodge (Broken Bow) 22-19, Sr. over Zane Platter (Gothenburg) 20-8, Sr. (Inj. 2:55)
3rd Place Match
Taylor Yancy (Cozad) 24-22, Sr. over Lane McGinley (Valentine) 24-10, Jr. (Fall 1:59)
195
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Noah Gugelman of Gothenburg
2nd Place – James (Jimmy) Ryan of Ogallala
3rd Place – Colton Duda of Broken Bow
4th Place – Conner Jackman of Ainsworth
1st Place Match
Noah Gugelman (Gothenburg) 32-6, Sr. over James (Jimmy) Ryan (Ogallala) 26-18, Sr. (Fall 0:55)
3rd Place Match
Colton Duda (Broken Bow) 27-18, Jr. over Conner Jackman (Ainsworth) 19-17, So. (Fall 3:46)
220
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Kaleb Taylor of McCook
2nd Place – Treyvon Brooks of Broken Bow
3rd Place – Ryan Christensen of Ogallala
4th Place – Cade Stott of Cozad
1st Place Match
Kaleb Taylor (McCook) 14-0, Sr. over Treyvon Brooks (Broken Bow) 34-7, Jr. (Fall 2:53)
3rd Place Match
Ryan Christensen (Ogallala) 25-14, Sr. over Cade Stott (Cozad) 19-19, So. (Dec 5-1)
285
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Pat Hudson of Gothenburg
2nd Place – Drew Drake of Broken Bow
3rd Place – Josh Stallbaumer of Cozad
4th Place – Hunter Cunningham of McCook
1st Place Match
Pat Hudson (Gothenburg) 27-7, Sr. over Drew Drake (Broken Bow) 30-12, Jr. (Fall 1:39)
3rd Place Match
Josh Stallbaumer (Cozad) 29-14, Jr. over Hunter Cunningham (McCook) 12-26, Jr. (MD 13-1)