Bronco Named GPAC Player Of The Week

Hastings College forward Bart Hiscock, is this week’s GPAC/Hauff Mid-America Sports men’s basketball player-of-the-week. Hiscock, a junior from Bennington, Nebraska, had a season high of 28 points as he helped the Broncos defeat No. 10 Briar Cliff on Saturday. In the upset, he connected on 11-of-16 shots from the field including 3-for-6 from behind the arc. He just missed out on a double-double pulling down nine boards while also dishing out five assists. He was also clutch down the stretch, making two free throws with 5.4 seconds remaining which proved to be the game winning points.