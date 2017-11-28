Brown Leads Husker Special Teams Honorees

Nebraska senior kicker Drew Brown was one of three Huskers honored on Tuesday as the Big Ten Conference announced its all-conference special teams and defensive performers.

Brown was an honorable-mention All-Big Ten pick by both the Coaches and the Big Ten Media, marking the third straight season he has earned all-league honors. Brown was a second-team All-Big Ten pick in 2015, and also earned honorable-mention accolades as a junior in 2016.

Brown connected on 12-of-14 field goals this season and was perfect on 37 extra-point attempts. He finished his career as the fourth-leading scorer in Nebraska history with 355 points and was second in school history with 59 career field goals.

Return specialists JD Spielman and De’Mornay Pierson-El also earned honorable-mention special teams recognition. Spielman was chosen by both the coaches and media for his work on kickoff returns, while Pierson-El was an honorable-mention choice by the Big Ten media.

Spielman ranked among the top Big Ten players in kickoff returns as a redshirt freshman, including a 99-yard kickoff return for a touchdown on his first career touch against Arkansas State. Pierson-El handled NU’s punt return duties in 2017 and finished third on NU’s career punt return yardage list.

Senior linebacker Chris Weber was also recognized on Tuesday as Nebraska’s winner of the Big Ten Sportsmanship Award.

The Big Ten will announce all-conference offensive teams on Wednesday.