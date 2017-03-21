class="post-template-default single single-post postid-223421 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
Browns sign K Brett Maher | KRVN Radio

Browns sign K Brett Maher

BY Tyler Cavalli | March 21, 2017
Home News Regional Sports
Browns sign K Brett Maher
Courtesy AP/Nebraska kicker Brett Maher (96) kicks a field goal during an NCAA college football game Saturday Sept. 24, 2011 against Wyoming at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie, Wyo. Ameer Abdullah (8) is at right. (AP Photo/Andy Carpenean)

CLEVELAND OH. – The Cleveland Browns have signed Kearney native and former Husker kicker, Brett Maher.

Maher is officially entering his first NFL season out of Nebraska. Originally signed by the New York Jets as an undrafted free agent in 2013, Maher has spent time on the rosters of the Jets and Cowboys. He has spent the last three seasons playing in the CFL with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, Ottawa Redblacks and the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. Last season for Hamilton, he connected on 41 of 50 field goal attempts and scored 161 points.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments