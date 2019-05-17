Lexington’s Mallorie Buescher finished up a great season as the state runner up in Class B in Number 2 singles on Friday. Buescher lost in the title match to Abigail Brewster of Omaha Talbot 6-2, 6-0. Buescher who was seeded second didn’t drop a set until the title match. She concludes the season at 31-6.
Buescher Finishes As State Runner Up
Lexington's Mallorie Buescher-KRVN Photo Paul Pack
