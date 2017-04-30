Buffalo County Historical Society presents honors

The Buffalo County Historical Society is pleased to announce the winners of the ‘2017 Preservationist of the Year Award’ and the ‘2017 Volunteer of the Year Award’.

The Preservationist of the Year award honors a person, organization or business working to preserve Buffalo County’s physical history. Completed or ongoing projects or renovations, longtime work in preservation or a commitment to preserving historical structures and places are eligible for the award

The Awards Committee met and had a tough time deciding amongst the nominees, but one organization really stood out. The Gibbon Heritage Center has worked very hard to list their building on the National Register of Historic Places and they actually just unveiled that plaque last weekend. We are proud to announce the 8th Annual Preservationist of the Year Award winner is the Gibbon Heritage Center.

Jennifer Murrish, Buffalo County Historical Society Executive Director, said, “We understand and are grateful for their time and energy spent on preserving this area’s amazing history.”

Previous winners of the Preservationist of the Year Award are: 2010-Chan Lynch; 2011-June Flesner-Becker; 2012-Bobbie McKenzie and Mardi Anderson; 2013-the Pleasanton FBLA and their instructor, Corliss Dixon; 2014-Dr. Walter Martin; 2015- Kent and Ray Buchanan; 2016-Richter Family.

The Volunteer of the Year Award honors those that go above and beyond to help with fundraising, maintenance, archive research, answering phones, giving tours, and/or many other ways to assist BCHS with their mission of preserving and sharing Buffalo County’s vast history.

The Awards Committee had another hard decision when debating the nominations for the Volunteer of the Year Award. Congratulations to the 5th Annual Volunteer of the Year Award winner: Dora Day. Dora has been a life member and an active volunteer for the Society. She has also created and donated lap quilts to the Museum’s gift shop. In 2016 alone the Museum sold 33 of Dora’s donated quilts, which brought in over $900!

“Many folks spend countless hours behind the scenes of the Trails & Rails Museum to help further our mission,” said Jennifer Murrish. “As a true not-for-profit organization, we are grateful for each and every one of our volunteers.”

Previous winners of the Volunteer of the Year award are: 2013-Todd Pickering; 2014-the 1733 Blacksmith Guild; 2015-Elaine Batenhorst; 2016-Katherine Wielechowski.

To nominate someone e-mail bchs.us@hotmail.com, mail a nomination to Buffalo County Historical Society, P.O. Box 523, Kearney, NE 68848, or call (308) 234-3041. Please include your name, phone number and the reason the nominee should be honored. Winners are picked by a committee choosing from nominations by the public and committee members. Both awards are announced at the historical society’s annual meeting each April. Nominations are accepted all year long, but are due by April 1 annually.