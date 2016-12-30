Buffaloes Claim Titles At Own Tourney

Elm Creek-It was a clean sweep of the Elm Creek Holiday Tournament titles for the Buffaloes on Friday. Elm Creek won the Girls Championship 54-29 over Doniphan Trumbull while the Buffaloes won the Boys title 54-50 over the Cardinals. In the girls game, Elm Creek used a 36-6 run through the middle quarters to put the game away. Doniphan Trumbull actually led 13-11 deep in the first quarter, before Elm Creek seized the lead and improved to 8-1 on the year. Allie Bauer did most of the damage in the first half as she connected on four of her five three pointers before the break. Her three right before halftime gave Elm Creek a 32-15 advantage. Bauer and teammate Claire Cornell would each finish with 19 points as the Buffaloes won their own Holiday tournament for the first time in three years. Doniphan/Trumbull was led by Carson Poppe who hit four three’s in the first quarter and finished with 12 points as they dropped to 4-4 on the season.

In the boys game, Elm Creek handed Doniphan/Trumbull just its second loss of the season as they downed the Cardinals 54-50. Elm Creek jumped out to a 15-3 lead in the first quarter only to see Doniphan/Trumbull come back and take a 38-32 advantage in the third. The fourth quarter was back in fourth with each team exchanging the lead. LeShaun Thornabar had a double double for the Buffaloes as he scored nine of his game high 17 points in the fourth quarter. Elm Creek also had a big three point play from Dominic Johns in the fourth quarter and Nate Bartling hit two key free throws down the stretch as the Buffaloes improved to 7-2 on the year. Doniphan/Trumbull was led by Tate Mazour who scored 10. The Cardinals fell to 6-2 on the seasoon. For Elm Creek it is their first Holiday tournament title since 2013.