(Audio) Buffaloes Fall To Knights In The Semifinals

LINCOLN-The #1 seeded Elm Creek Buffaloes battled one of the blue bloods of the State Tournament, #4 seeded Archbishop Bergan, and fell in the D1 semifinal matchup 56-39. It was tight at halftime, with scoring at a premium 18-16 in favor of the Knights. In the third quarter, Archbishop Bergan outscored Elm Creek 22-9, to lead 40-25 entering the final stanza. In the final quarter, the Knights closed out the game by outscoring the Buffaloes 16-14.

Archbishop Bergan was led by Grant Frickenstein with 24 points and Elm Creek was paced by Trey Miner and his 18 points. Archbishop Bergan moves to the championship in Pinnacle Bank Arena and that will be played at 11:00 A.M. For Elm Creek, they will play in the 3rd and 4th place game at 1:00 P.M. That game can be heard on KAMI Country Legends, 92.7 FM, 100.1 FM, 1580 AM, and online at krvn.com.