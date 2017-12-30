Buffaloes & Haymakers Advance At Elm Creek Tourney

Elm Creek-Despite blowing a 16 point first half lead, the Elm Creek Girls were able to hang on for a 51-45 win over Cozad on Friday night. The Buffaloes jumped out to a 16-0 lead to start the game, only to see Cozad slowly crawl back into it. The Haymakers took a 41-10 lead with five minutes left in the fourth after two free throws from Sadie Rush. Elm Creek however would answer with a three pointer from Allie Bauer and a lay up from Claire Cornell. Bauer had a big night hitting five threes as she scored 28 points. Cornell had 18 points for the Buffaloes who improved to 7-1 on the year. Cozad was paced by Rush who scored 19. The Haymakers fell to 2-6 on the year. Elm Creek will play Doniphan/Trumbull in the title game at

6pm. That game can be heard on 880 KRVN & 106.9 FM. Cozad will play at 2:45pm against Gibbon.

In the boys game, Cozad used a 10-0 run to start the second half and downed Elm Creek 64-47. The Haymakers started the third quarter with three pointers from Nate Neil and Tristian Siemering and never looked back. Cozad had three players in double figures, Dillon Geiser led the way with 14 points, Siemering had 13, while Neil had 12. Elm Creek’s Jadyn Ford scored 23 to lead all scorers. Cozad is 6-1 and will play Doniphan/Trumbull in the title game at 7:30pm that game can be heard on 880 KRVN and 106.9 FM. Elm Creek will face Gibbon in the consolation game at 4:15pm.