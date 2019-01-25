Buffaloes Sweep Eagles On The Road

OVERTON- Elm Creek made the 10-minute drive down Highway 30 to Overton Friday night and came away with a pair of victories against their rivals. The girl’s and boy’s games were on different ends of the spectrum as one was a blowout and the other was a nail-biter.

In the girl’s game, Elm Creek won by a large margin, 45-24. The Lady Buffaloes started with a 9-0 lead in the early stages of the game, and never looked back. Elm Creek had a lead of 31-5 at halftime as they had their offense rolling and their defense was top notch. In the second half, Overton Outscored Elm Creek 19-14, but it was not enough to complete a comeback.

Elm Creek was led by Allie Bauer as she recorded 11 points. Overton was paced by Hailey Fleischman as she had seven points. Elm Creek moves to 14-2 and will play Wilcox-Hildreth in the first round of the FKC Tournament on Monday. Overton drops to 10-5 and will take on Amherst on Monday in FKC Tournament play.

In the boy’s game, it was a thriller of a game as Elm Creek won 76-71. At first, it didn’t look like Overton was going to have a problem with the Buffaloes as they led 30-12 at the end of the first. But, Elm Creek chipped away at the lead in each period. Entering the final stanza, Overton led 59-50, but a 26 point outburst from Elm Creek and a solid defensive effort led Elm Creek to the victory.

Elm Creek was 18-21 from the free throw line and led by Karsten McCarter as he scored 31 points. Overton was paced by Braden Kizer and his 33 points. Elm Creek is now 15-1 and will await the winner of the Eustis-Farnam and SEM game, as that will be their first matchup of the FKC Tournament on Tuesday. Overton drops to 11-3 and will face Amherst on Tuesday in the FKC Tournament.