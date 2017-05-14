Bulldog Stadium colonnade project set to get underway

SEWARD, Neb. – Bulldog Stadium will complete its facelift this summer. A year ago, new turf was installed and the track was completely resurfaced. To maintain and enhance the stadium’s top tier status, two projects – the installation of a colonnade area and the implementation of a decorative perimeter fence – are set to get underway on Monday (May 15) and be completed by the time athletes report for fall camp in August.

These upgrades will add aesthetic appeal, particularly to the north end zone, which will have a newly designed entry archway and gate for Bulldog athletes to enter the field. The Victory Bell will be moved to the northeast corner of the stadium and placed in a new brick arch. Reflecting Concordia University’s status as a Lutheran, Christ-centered university, a new brick tower will be installed in the northwest corner, topped by a large cross. The cross and tower is a gift to the Concordia community from William “Bill” and Doris Hartmann of Seward, long-time supporters of the university.

Other highlights include:

Installation of six brick columns at north end of stadium.

Installation of brick piers anchoring the four corners.

Sidewalk installed on east side of stadium.

New lighted bollards along sidewalks leading to stadium for security.

Updated lighting on East side of press box for new sidewalk.

New brick paver walk from PE Building through new arch.

“It is great to see plans from the original Walz Human Performance Complex come to a completion with this final phase to the stadium,” said David Kumm, Executive Vice President. “This will be the crowning phase of plans made many years ago to tie these three first-class athletic facilities together.”

Bulldog Stadium is home to Concordia football, men’s and women’s soccer and track and field. A number of other athletic teams also use the stadium turf for practices and workouts. Additionally, many high school events take place on the stadium surface.