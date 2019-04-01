Buttermore Headed To UNO

The Hastings College Head Volleyball Coach Matt Buttermore is stepping down and has informed his team that he will be the next head coach at University of Nebraska-Omaha. “I would like to thank Coach Buttermore for everything he has brought to Hastings College as a coach and as the leader of our volleyball program,” said Patty Sitorius, Athletic Director at HC. “What he has done with the Hastings volleyball program by winning its first national championship and multiple conference titles goes without saying. He will surely be missed and we wish him the best of luck at UNO.”

Under Buttermore, his teams qualified for the NAIA national tournament in four of his seven seasons including winning the 2016 national championship. His teams also won the GPAC regular season titles three times and won back-to-back GPAC tournament titles in 2016 and 2017.

Buttermore coached 12 All-Americans, two-time national libero of the year, Hastings College’s first ever CoSIDA Academic All-America Player of the Year along with the 2016 National Libero of the Year and earning National Coach of the Year in 2016. He also coached six players that earned NAIA All-Tournament Team Honors while also coaching three conference players of the year, conference libero of the year and conference freshman of the year.

He coached 22 All-Conference performers while also earning conference coach of the year three times. Overall, Buttermore amassed an 178-53 coaching record during his seven years at the helm.