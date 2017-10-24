Callahan tabbed GPAC setter of the week

SEWARD, Neb. – Coming off a perfect 3-0 week, the Concordia University volleyball team saw one of its own collect a conference weekly award on Tuesday (Oct. 24). The conference named freshman Tara Callahan the GPAC/Hauff Mid-America Sports Volleyball Setter of the Week. Callahan is the first Bulldog to garner recognition from the GPAC this fall.

Callahan has taken ownership of the setter role in her first collegiate season. She shined last week while leading Concordia to wins over College of Saint Mary, Dakota Wesleyan and Mount Marty. For the week, the Brady, Neb., native totaled 117 assists over 10 sets. She also added 26 digs, 10 kills, five blocks and three aces. A first team all-state performer at Brady High School, Callahan is averaging 8.9 assists per set and has racked up 82 kills.

The Bulldogs (8-16, 3-11 GPAC) will play their fourth-straight match at home tonight (Oct. 24) when they host Grace University. First serve is set for 7 p.m. CT. Concordia hopes to cement the No. 8 seed for the GPAC tournament that will begin with the quarterfinals on Saturday, Nov. 4.