Cargill Shuts Down Gothenburg Offense

COZAD – The Cozad Haymakers swept the Gothenburg Swedes 2-0 in the season series with a 10-0 win on Thursday night. Gracie Cargill scattered four hits in the four inning shut out.

Cozad jumped out early scoring four runs in the first inning keyed by a two-run triple by Meghan Phaby off of Swede pitcher Avery Dunphy. The Haymakers scored four more runs in the second inning.

Baily Coulter relieved Dunphy in the third and held Cozad scoreless in the third. However, a two-run double by Jercey Irish to ended the game on the mercy rule.

Both teams head into the B6 district in McCook where Alliance is the top seed.