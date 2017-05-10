Cattle Trail Golf Meet Results 5-9

Team Scores
1 Medicine Valley, 370
2 Dundy County Stratton, 375
3 Hitchcock County, 429
4 Southwest, 440
5 Maywood, 450
6 Eustis-Farnam, 510
7 Arapahoe, NTS
Individual School Score Individual School Score
1 Sid Schultz, Medicine Valley, 87
2 Joseph Chancellor, Medicine Valley, 91
3 Sheldon Johnsen, Medicine Valley, 91
4 Brady Wonderly, Dundy County Stratton, 91
5 Justin Owens, Dundy County Stratton, 93
6 Matthew Lorens, Dundy County Stratton, 95
7 Darian Hutto, Hitchcock Co., 95
8 Nate Auffet, Dundy County Stratton, 96
9 Paul White, Maywood, 99
10 Justin Anderson, Medicine Valle,y 101
11 Cole Bingham, Hitchcock Co., 101
12 Spencer Watson, Arapahoe, 102
13 Keegan Dibbern, Maywood, 107
14 Dylan Hofman, Southwest, 107
15 Lane Meyers, Medicine Valley, 109