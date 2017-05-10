class="post-template-default single single-post postid-234846 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
Cattle Trail Golf Meet Results 5-9

BY Jayson Jorgensen | May 10, 2017
Team Scores

1 Medicine Valley, 370

2 Dundy County Stratton, 375

3 Hitchcock County, 429

4 Southwest, 440

5 Maywood, 450

6 Eustis-Farnam, 510

7 Arapahoe, NTS

1 Sid Schultz, Medicine Valley, 87

2 Joseph Chancellor, Medicine Valley, 91

3 Sheldon Johnsen, Medicine Valley, 91

4 Brady Wonderly, Dundy County Stratton, 91

5 Justin Owens, Dundy County Stratton, 93

6 Matthew Lorens, Dundy County Stratton, 95

7 Darian Hutto, Hitchcock Co., 95

8 Nate Auffet, Dundy County Stratton, 96

9 Paul White, Maywood, 99

10 Justin Anderson, Medicine Valle,y 101

11 Cole Bingham, Hitchcock Co., 101

12 Spencer Watson, Arapahoe, 102

13 Keegan Dibbern, Maywood, 107

14 Dylan Hofman, Southwest, 107

15 Lane Meyers, Medicine Valley, 109

