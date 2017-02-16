CCC Signs Elm Creek’s Gillming

The Central Community College men’s golf team is pleased to announce the signing of Dillon Gillming, a senior from Elm Creek High School. Gillming signed his letter of intent on Feb. 13, with his parents, Mark and Amy, and Elm Creek golf coach Mitch Muma, joining in.

“I’m extremely excited to have Dillon join the Raider men’s golf team this fall,” said CCC head coach Britt Blackwell. “He will bring his strong scoring ability and excellent academic record to the Raider program. I’ve had my eye on Dillon since last May and was impressed with his athletic talent as exhibited by quarterbacking the Buffalo football squad to the state semifinal match.”

Muma has high praise for Gillming, who joined his program as a sophomore and finished in 10th place at the state high school tournament in the last two years.

“He’s got a great short game,” said Muma. “He’s one of the best chippers and putters that I’ve coached. He’s also very consistent off the tee. He’s not very long or extra-long off the tee, but he keeps it in play and he does a very good job scoring around the green.”

Described as a “good student” and an “overachiever,” Gillming is also involved in Future Farmers of America (FFA). Muma pointed out that Gillming is a solid leader for both the golf team and FFA.

“He does a great job with his peers,” said Muma. “The kids look up to him and he will challenge them from time to time. He’s not scared to [challenge] them and it just makes the entire school better.”

Gillming’s signing with CCC is monumental for the Elm Creek golf program because he is the first player in Muma’s 10-year tenure who has signed on to play at the junior college level. One of Gillming’s teammates recently signed to play at Dakota Wesleyan University, which is Muma’s first player who will compete at the four-year level.