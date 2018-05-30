CCC Women sign Kearney Catholic’s Baack

Central Community College is pleased to announce the signing of Gabi Baack, a graduate of Kearney Catholic High School.

Baack played in 16 games for the Stars, averaging 3.6 points and 2.4 rebounds per game. She helped Kearney Catholic make to two consecutive C1 championship games. The Stars won the 2016 state title over Lincoln Christian, while the Crusaders triumphed over the Stars in the 2017 championship game. Baack’s championship game experience is especially appealing to CCC head coach Billy Perkins.

“Gabi’s experience of being part of a state championship team will help us develop the culture we want here at Central Community College,” said Perkins. “Gabi understands the importance of commitment and the work that it takes to reach championship status. That experience will help us develop that culture here.”

Baack will be a business management major at CCC. She is the daughter of Ron and Theresa Baack.